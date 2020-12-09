Otto Bremer Trust makes 151 grants totaling $8.6 million

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $8,609,747 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“With this latest round of grants, we are reminded of the critical need that communities and individuals across the region continue to have as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and economic impacts,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company, and manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $805 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org for more information, including a list of grants and program-related investments.

A list of grants awarded to organizations in central and northern Minnesota and the Red River Region is included below. For a complete list of grants awarded, see the full release on our website.

Central and Northern Minnesota

Avivo, Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. To help underserved populations build skills to succeed in postsecondary education, securing employment, and increasing their earning potential.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, St. Cloud, MN, $65,000. For general operations to support one-to-one mentoring relationships for youth in five central Minnesota counties.

The Brainerd Baxter Youth Center, Brainerd, MN, $30,000. For general operations to support at-risk youth as they gather, grow, and develop into engaged community members.

Bridges of Hope, Brainerd, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide basic needs and wraparound support to low-income residents in Crow Wing County, Minnesota.

Community Care N Share Cafe, Emily, MN, $5,000. For general operations to provide meals to low-income residents in Emily, Minnesota, and the surrounding area.

Evergreen Youth & Family Services, Inc., Bemidji, MN, $100,000. For general operations to provide safety net services for youth in crisis in northern Minnesota.

Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota, Bemidji, MN, $80,000. For general operations to provide a multidisciplinary response for children dealing with abuse and their families.

Helping Hands Outreach, Holdingford, MN, $33,000. For general operations to provide support services that enable seniors to remain in their homes.

Initiative Foundation, Little Falls, MN, $100,000. To support the Nonprofit Development and Enterprise Academy programs, serving nonprofit leaders and low-income and minority entrepreneurs across central Minnesota.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Saint Paul, MN, $100,000. To provide housing, financial assistance, and case management to vulnerable families in central Minnesota, with the goal that they have safe, stable homes and the opportunity to thrive in the community.

Northwoods Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, Bemidji, MN, $50,000. To enhance support services for the elderly, disabled, and their families through expanded education, caregiver support, respite care, and in-home health in underserved areas of Lake of the Woods County, Red Lake, Leech Lake, and White Earth Nations.

Riverview Church, Pine River, MN, $25,000. To provide personal development and community service opportunities to youth in Pine River.

Tri-County Action Program, Inc., Waite Park, MN, $55,000. To provide affordable personal transportation solutions and financial education to low-income families.

Red River Region

Abused Persons Outreach Center, Inc., Valley City, ND, $25,000. For general operations to provide comprehensive direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and to survivors of child abuse.

Anishinabe Legal Services, Cass Lake, MN, $75,000. For general operations to provide civil legal services and legal educational outreach throughout rural Anishinabe Reservations in Minnesota.

Crookston Area Seniors Association, Inc., Crookston, MN, $21,164. To provide affordable nutritional meals to senior citizens in Crookston, Minnesota.

Education Foundation for the Valley City Public Schools, Valley City, ND, $20,000. To provide behavioral health services to K-12 students attending Valley City Public Schools.

Fargo Union Mission, Inc., Fargo, ND, $95,000. For general operations to provide shelter, basic needs, and programming to help move homeless men toward self-sufficiency.

Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Resources Management and Sustainability, Tuttle, ND, $45,000. For general operations to grow sustainable agricultural enterprises, strengthen local food systems, and create thriving North Dakotan communities.

Impact Foundation, Fargo, ND, $95,000. To provide school-aged youth with healthy, safe, and alcohol- and drug-free enrichment activities in the Casselton area.

Legal Services of North Dakota, Bismarck, ND, $115,000. For general operations to provide civil legal services and lead a medical-legal collaboration in North Dakota.

Mind Shift, Moorhead, MN, $30,000. For general operations to provide training, coaching, and employment opportunities for individuals on the autism spectrum to achieve economic independence in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Minnesota State University Moorhead, Moorhead, MN, $75,000. To purchase equipment for a simulation lab that will enable nursing students to develop the clinical judgment skills required to pass the next-generation National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses.

New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment, Fargo, ND, $40,000. To provide mentoring opportunities for youth in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Northlands Rescue Mission, Grand Forks, ND, $50,000. To provide intensive case management to shelter clients, ongoing support to clients entering housing, and for staff well-being.

Red River Valley Community Action, Grand Forks, ND, $54,715. To facilitate the salvaging and redistribution of perishable, non-perishable, and prepared food to low-income individuals and families in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the surrounding area.

Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation, Valley City, ND, $20,000. To support workforce development and training in Barnes County, North Dakota.

South East Education Cooperative, Fargo, ND, $82,000. To improve reading and math achievement for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade children in North Dakota.

United Way of Cass-Clay, Inc., Fargo, ND, $70,000. To coordinate, align and leverage services for low-income individuals seeking living wage employment.

The Village Family Service Center, Fargo, ND, $48,400. To implementing new technology in the adoption program and development department.