NMF offering Housing  Stabilization grants for Line 3 communities

Crookston Times

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is offering Housing Stabilization for communities effected by the Enbridge Line 3 construction project. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Stakeholders across the region are challenged to find housing solutions in an already tight housing market. Individuals and families who struggle to find housing are now competing against high wage workers connected to the Enbridge Line 3 construction project. NMF is granting up to $30,000 to innovative strategies to create or maintain available housing stock for those hardest to house in our communities. This program is available to 501c3 non-profit, tribal governments and municipal governments in the 12 counites of Northwest Minnesota. Grants amounts are anticipated to be between $5,000 and $10,000.

Examples of strategies include:

• Paying increased rent costs;

• Master leasing units;

• Encouraging shared housing;

• Contracting with hotels; and

• Reimbursing costs for allowing people to “double-up.”

These are just examples; any innovative solution will be considered. Applicants will need to demonstrate how the influx of workers from Enbridge Line 3 has or will impact the housing available in your community to serve the hardest to house. Along with details of how you will implement a strategy.

If you have any questions about the review process or need assistance, e-mail Cory Boushee coryb@nwmf.org, or contact by phone at 218-759-2057.