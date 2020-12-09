SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month

Grove Mechanical gives back as part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program

Times Report
Crookston Times

As part of Lennox’s “Feel the Love” program, Grove Mechanical personnel this week installed a new furnace at Paul Hetland’s house in Crookston, with the furnace, parts and labor free-of-charge. Hetland was nominated by his sister, who said he always puts his family first and helps out when needed. An animal-lover, Hetland also loves hunting and fishing.

He told the Times he spent around $3,000 last year on fuel oil, so he was looking forward to heating is home more efficiently.

Pictured left to right are Grove Mechanical installers Matt Grove, Jade Lufkin, Justin Morken, Hetland, and Angie St. Michel of Grove Mechanical.