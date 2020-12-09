Grove Mechanical gives back as part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program

Times Report

As part of Lennox’s “Feel the Love” program, Grove Mechanical personnel this week installed a new furnace at Paul Hetland’s house in Crookston, with the furnace, parts and labor free-of-charge. Hetland was nominated by his sister, who said he always puts his family first and helps out when needed. An animal-lover, Hetland also loves hunting and fishing.

He told the Times he spent around $3,000 last year on fuel oil, so he was looking forward to heating is home more efficiently.