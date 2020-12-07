Polk County Soybean and Corn Growers donate to North Country Food Bank

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Polk County Soybean and Corn Growers and their checkoff dollars are supporting the six emergency feeding programs in Polk County in the towns of Climax, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Erskine, Fertile and Fosston. The funds will be used to provide hams to neighbors struggling with hunger during the holidays.

The North Country Food Bank, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was incorporated in 1983, and is in East Grand Forks, Minn. The concept was simple – capture surplus food from the USDA, food manufacturers, grocery retail outlets and farmers to feed hungry people. Today, North Country distributes food to over 230 charitable organizations on an annual basis. For every $1.00 North Country receives, it can provide enough food for five meals.

“The North Country Food Bank is very important and helpful to those in need,” says Kevin Krueger, President of the Polk County Soybean and Corn Growers. “The Polk County Soybean and Corn Growers are happy to help our neighbor and noting livestock is the number one consumer of soybean and corn meal.“

Kevin notes that Minnesota’s soybean & corn farmers play an important role in providing feed for the meat that ends up on a family’s table.

Last year, North Country operated programs that distributed over 7.4 million pounds of food to people in need. Most local charitable organizations in North Country’s service area, including food shelves, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, senior community centers, after school programs, and other non-profits that serve those in need, receive at least 50% of the food they distribute from North Country. There are many agencies that receive 70%+ of their food from North Country, and some that receive 90%+ of their food from North Country.

The Polk County Soybean and Corn Growers is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of approximately 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate, and develop market opportunities for soybeans.

With nearly 7,000 members, the Minnesota Corn Growers Association (MCGA) is one of the largest grassroots farm organizations in the United States. Working in close partnership with the Minnesota Corn Research & Promotion Council, MCGA identifies and promotes opportunities for Minnesota’s 24,000 corn farmers while building connections with the non-farming public. We accomplish this by investing in third-party research that focuses on water quality and soil health, targeted consumer outreach, developing new uses for corn and working to add value to every bushel of corn grown in Minnesota.