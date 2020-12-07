CARES Act funds helps Crookston AmericInn open new doors

The AmericInn by Wyndham in Crookston decided to use its CARES Act grant received from the City of Crookston to further enhance the health and safety of its guests, plus add extra convenience, by installing new automatic sliding double doors at its hotel entry.

AmericInn received $27,935 in their grant and General Manager Cory Dallager told the Times that nearly all of the grant went to the automatic doors.

“It’s the AmericInn brand to have the sliding doors so it worked out well, plus you can come inside with your bags a lot easier,” Dallager explained. “The doors were installed last week and they just finished up Friday.”

“Now our guests don’t have to touch the doors and it helps reduce the spread of COVID, too,” he added.

Dallager thanked the city for the grant and thought the added safety also helped improve the hotel property.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress in March and has provided assistance for state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The City of Crookston approved two rounds of CARES Act grants for businesses and organizations, and gave out over $720,000 from the city’s $500,000 in funds and an additional $250,000 from Polk County’s allotment. There were 31 businesses/organizations approved for the first round of grants in late September and 19 businesses/organizations approved for the second round in October.