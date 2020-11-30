SUBSCRIBE NOW
Small Business Saturday 2020 in Crookston bustling with shoppers

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston was bustling with shoppers, artists and vendors at small businesses on Saturday. The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership partnered with downtown retailers to host local artisans and home businesses inside their stores so shoppers could get the full “Small Business Saturday” experience plus other businesses like the new Heroes Rise Coffee Company opened their doors to offer space to local vendors, too.

Jenni Knutson shops at Willow & Ivy on Small Business Saturday