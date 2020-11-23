Great Plains Natural Gas Company donates to RiverView Health 2020 building project

Submitted

Crookston Times

The RiverView Foundation recently received a grant from Great Plains Natural Gas to go toward RiverView Health’s new hospital and clinic replacement project, RiverView 2020.

Justin Jahner, district manager of Great Plains Natural Gas Fergus Falls, recently toured the new facility with RiverView Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn.

“At Great Plains Natural Gas, we take pride in our motto, ‘In the Community to Serve’. A state-of-the-art facility such as this in small-town America is vital to the community and those that live and work in the community,’’ Jahner stated.

Schoenborn said he was happy to meet Jahner and give him a tour of the new build so he could see first-hand what Great Plains Natural Gas’ support has helped achieve.

“Their support, along with the many others, is a testimonial to how important having a strong local healthcare system is for Crookston and our rural communities.’’

RiverView 2020 opened Oct. 25. It is a $51 million project consisting of an 80,000 square foot, two-story building. The building's upper level houses the Inpatient Unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites. Every room has a private bathroom and a large floor plan to allow caregivers adequate space to provide patient care and room to ensure family and friends are comfortable. The ground level is home to one large clinic with 48 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, and four consultation rooms.

The project also includes a lobby café, relocated gift shop, and an 80-occupant training and conference center.

The Foundation's Capital Campaign to raise $2 million or more for the project began in 2019 and will conclude in February 2021. For more information on RiverView 2020 or the Capital Campaign, contact Schoenborn at 218-281-9249 or rshoenborn@riverviewhealth.org.