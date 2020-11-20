Golden Link Senior Center to offer meals to go

Submitted

Crookston Times

A message from the Golden Link Senior Center:

We are excited to say that Golden Link plans to stay open and serve to go and curve side pickup for the noon meals, Monday biscuits and gravy, Friday rolls, and Dec 3rd and Dec 10th Thursday night meals. Dec. 10th will be our last night meal until Valentine’s day.

Monday and Friday breakfasts will continue to be served without having to call ahead but for takeout only.

For noon meals you need to call before 10 a.m. and order. To have curve side pick up you just need to call when you get here and park in the parking lot at the side door. All meals will be ready at noon.

For night meals you need to call by 3:00 p.m. that day with the food being ready at 5:30 for pick up.

All other social activities have been suspended until Dec. 18th. Our office will be open and we will continue our cookie fundraiser. Our board members will be wrapping Toys for Tots.

Corrina Doyea - Golden Link Manager