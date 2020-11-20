Crookston bars and restaurants, and their plans for the pause

Crookston area bars and restaurants will be hitting the pause button on indoor dining starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday night through December 18, and the Times checked in to give them a chance to share their plans for curbside, delivery, and if there will be any changes to items offered. Some locations will be closed completely during the pause.

Drafts Sports Bar & Grill

Owner Jasmine Melsa says their restaurant will be open for curbside take-out Monday through Saturday, and off-sale will be available, too. They’re looking to start up their Mule and Caesar drink kits like the last shutdown and hope to add take-and-bake meals and appetizer platters to-go.

“We’ve got quite a few things in the works, we have to get creative,” she explained. “Everyone was so supportive before and I hope this goes well.”

Melsa said Drafts will do one or two lunch and dinner specials per day with the full menu available with potential limitations. For their last dine-in day Friday, they’re offering Prime Rib and St. Louis Ribs from 4-9 p.m. plus half-off tap beers until they’re gone. They’ll be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Drafts is located at 925 Fisher Avenue and will be open during the pause Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Their full menu can be viewed online at www.draftssportsbar.com and orders can be placed over the phone by calling 281-1183. Watch their Facebook page for updates and specials.

Irishman’s Shanty

Owner Paul Gregg says the Shanty will “adjust as needed” during the pause and they’ll be offering curbside and carryout from the restaurant and off-sale, too.

“We’ll all get through this,” Gregg said with positivity. “All the different things that had to be cancelled like holiday parties, office parties, our normal Tom and Jerry night, and wedding receptions, too. We’re prepared in case we will have to stay closed through the end of the year.”

“We’ll be ready for Ox Cart Days though,” he joked.

The Shanty, which is located at 1501 South Main Street, will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed for Thanksgiving. They’ll do their normal lunch specials with ribs on Monday, burgers on Tuesday, pasta on Wednesday, and their full menu will be available. Find their menu at www.irishmansshanty.com, call in at 281-9912, and follow their Facebook page for updates.

“Stay safe for Thanksgiving and we’ll see you soon.”

RBJ’s Restaurant

Owner Kim Samuelson told the Times their holiday baking and jellies, jams and syrups will be ready for carryout plus they’ll be offering curbside and carryout Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from their restaurant with most of their full menu available.

“Guests can call to place an order for food or holiday baking; some items won’t be available though,” Samuelson explained. “Jams and syrups will be available in the entry so people can come in and get it.”

Find RBJ’s menu and info at www.rbjsrestaurant.com, pick up orders at 1601 University Avenue, and call 281-3636 for orders. Watch their Facebook page for updates and specials.

IC Muggs/Mugoos Pizza

Owner Justin Paul told the Times they’ll be offering curbside takeout starting Saturday and Best Buy Liquors will remain open with normal hours 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Their takeout will be open Monday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m. and their full menu will be available.

Muggs/Mugoos is located at 1500 University Avenue and their menu can be viewed at www.icmuggs.com plus they offer online ordering or you can call 281-7643. Watch their Facebook page for updates.

Scobey’s Pub & Grub

Crookston Inn and Scobey’s Pub & Grub owner Laurie Stahlecker told the Times they’re ready for curbside starting Saturday and they’ll continue their daily specials (minus soups) and online ordering with their full menu available.

“Tonight we will have our last night of dine in! Come out and see us!” Stahlecker posted on social media Friday. “Keep updated on our curbside fun coming to you starting Monday, all the fun will be posted on our Facebook page!”

Scobey’s is located at 2200 University Avenue and can be reached at 470-1000 or online at www.crookstoninn.com. Watch their Facebook page for updates and specials.

“Thank you for your continued support during these ever changing times!”

Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream

Manager Brooke Panzer told the Times after being closed for several weeks they will resume normal business hours November 23 for curbside, delivery and contactless delivery daily, Monday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Besides their usual daily and nightly specials, they’ll be offering any Little Joe pizza and a 20 oz pop for $7.99 Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and, on Saturdays, for pick-up only, they’ll have $15.99 large single topping pizzas.

Their daily specials include: Monday - any salad for $6.49, Tuesday - any sandwich for $6.49, Wednesday - any pasta for $6.49, Thursday - any Little Joe for $5.99, and Friday - taco salads for $6.49. Nightly specials include: Monday and Tuesday - Family Night any large pizza and a 2-liter of pop for $21.49, Wednesday - any medium pizza for $14.99, Thursday - any medium pizza and two large sundaes for $20, Friday and Saturday - buy any large pizza at menu price and get an order of wings for $4.99, and Sunday - all day $3 off all large pizzas.

Happy Joe’s in Crookston is located at 705 East Robert Street and can be reached at 281-5141. View their menu and order online at www.happyjoes.com and don’t forget the ice cream.

Hong’s Chinese Restaurant

Owner Ben Deng told the Times they’ll be open for curbside takeout and some deliveries starting Saturday. They’ll be closed on Thanksgiving and closed Sundays, but call-in and future orders are welcome.

Hong’s is located at 2221 Sahlstrom Drive and can be reached at 281-3318. Find their menu and watch for updates on their Facebook page.

China Moon

A China Moon employee told the Times that they’ll be open for carryout starting Saturday with their full menu available plus they offer online ordering. On Mondays they’re open for a half day from 4-9 p.m. and then open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. They’ll be closed on Thanksgiving.

China Moon is located at 114 South Broadway and can be reached at 281-3136. Order online at www.crookstonchinamoon.com and watch their Facebook page for updates.

El Gordito Market

El Gordito Market will be available for carryout seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their menu is available on their website plus they offer call-in orders, an employee told the Times.

El Gordito Market is located at 214 North Broadway and can be reached at 281-1099. Their menu can be seen at www.elgorditomarket.com or on their Facebook page.

Crooks Club Bar & Bottle Shop

While Friday is Crooks Club’s last day open for the four-week pause, their bottle shop will remain open daily, an employee told the Times, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, they’ll have two-for-one tap beer all day and happy hour from 12-7 p.m.

Crooks Club Bar & Bottle Shop is located at 223 North Main Street and can be reached at 281-5503. Their website is http://crooks-club.edan.io and watch their Facebook page for updates.

Drive-Thru, Carryout, Delivery and Closures

Restaurants and bars that will be closed for the four-week pause include the VFW Post 1902, Snow Sled Inn in Gentilly, and Crookston Eagles Aerie 873.

Subway will offer drive-thru and online orders, plus carryout from online orders inside the front door or curbside drop-off, an employee told the Times. Taco Johns will offer drive-thru and online orders, plus curbside drop-off but no customers are allowed inside the restaurant, an employee told the Times. Dominos will continue to offer delivery and carryout. A store manager was unavailable at McDonalds to answer, but an employee said they will have drive-thru for sure.

Hugo’s and Walmart’s delis will continue to offer hot and cold food items to-go plus their grocery stores will be open normal business hours. Wonderful Life Foods will offer food, groceries and bakery items to-go and can arrange for curbside pick-up by calling 281-1125. B&E Meats will remain open during their normal business hours.

The new Heroes Rise Coffee Company, located at 1504 University Avenue, will open their doors December 1 and will offer food and bakery items for carryout, plus their drive-thru is now open. Check Heroes’ Facebook page for more information and updates.

Convenience stores such as Casey’s General Store, Ampride, Tesoro/Superpumper, Holiday, and M&H will continue to offer food items to-go.