Planning Commission looks to clear up land issue for downtown daycare

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

While Janelle and Mark Berhow continue to plan and prepare to open their new daycare in downtown Crookston in early 2021, a glitch regarding the parcel soon to be home to “Gotta Love Kids” daycare has to be cleared up.

The daycare business will be located in the portable classroom off East Fourth Street and a block off North Broadway downtown, adjacent to the former Crookston Central High School property that’s now home to Town Square. The structure was previously home to New Paths Area Learning Center for many years.

The City of Crookston Planning Commission days ago cancelled its regularly scheduled meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 17 due to a lack of agenda items, but a special meeting was subsequently scheduled for Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, in order to clear up the issue regarding the land.

The City possesses, via lease, the Town Square land from Resource Management LLP. While the commission and city council have already approved a conditional use permit to allow the Berhows to operate their daycare, during the process of closing on the sale of the parcel it came to light that the parcel the Berhows are purchasing is part of the Town Square lease. Therefore, a quit-claim deed needs to be executed that will convey the land to the Berhows upon closing of the transaction.