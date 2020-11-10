Scam calls being made to Crookston businesses from Texas number

At least one Crookston area business has reported receiving a scam call from a Fort Worth, Texas number (area code 817) that alleges they're updating payment information for the Crookston Chamber of Commerce and other Polk County agencies.

The caller asks for updated credit card information to renew the business' Chamber membership, Best Used Trucks employee Bobby Baird told the Times. Baird said he alerted the Crookston Chamber, Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff's Office about the call and wondered if others had received one as well.

To report scam calls, call the Crookston Police Department at 281-3111 or Polk County Sheriff's Office at 281-0431.