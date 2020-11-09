Minnesota Wheat seeking candidates for board

Times Report

The Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council is seeking candidates for three positions on its board of directors. Members of the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council are elected to direct Minnesota wheat checkoff dollars to benefit wheat producers.

Board members must be wheat producers willing to serve as leaders and advocates for the Minnesota wheat industry and to work to improve industry profitability and viability. To be considered, a person must have shared in the profits and risk of loss from producing wheat during the current or preceding marketing year.

Directors are elected to serve three-year terms, and the board meets approximately six times throughout the year.

The following positions are open:

Area 1 Representative: Two (2) Positions open

One (1) Incumbent: Rhonda K. Larson, East Grand Forks.

Area 1 includes the counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Polk-West, Pennington, Red Lake and Roseau.

Area 2 Representative: One (1) Position open

One (1) Incumbent: Scott Swenson, Elbow Lake.

Area 2 includes the counties of Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Traverse, Wilkin, Aitkin, Becker, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kanabec, Lake, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, Pine, Polk-East, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena.

To submit your name as a candidate, please visit https://mnwheat.org/council/2020-candidate-election/. Here you will find the necessary forms to complete. Completed candidate forms can be emailed to cberdahl@mnwheat.com by Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Minnesota Wheat Research & Promotion Council elections will be held via mail ballot. To ensure you receive a mail ballot, eligible producers can verify they are on the mailing list by calling MN Wheat at 218-253-4311 ext 7 or request a ballot by emailing Christina Iliev, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, at christina.iliev@state.mn.us. Ballots must be requested by December 3, 2020.

Ballots need to be returned to MDA with a postmark by January 27, 2021.

For more information, contact Charlie Vogel - Executive Director for MN Wheat Research & Promotion Council at 218-253-4311.