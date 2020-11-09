First Community Credit Union raises money for Great Plains Food Bank, local food pantries

Submitted

Crookston Times

First Community Credit Union (FCCU) recently held fundraisers for their 2020 third quarter charity, Great Plains Food Bank (GPFB). Employees of FCCU choose a different organization each quarter to support by raising money and awareness. FCCU was able to raise $2,746 and more than 1,500 pounds of food for GPFB to go towards their childhood hunger programs.

“Now more than ever our neighbors and our food pantries need support,” says Susan Long Swen, Event & Community Engagement Specialist for FCCU.

Despite social distancing guidelines, FCCU was still able help raise funds and awareness for Great Plains Food Bank in a variety of ways including hosting food drives in branches and virtually, volunteering in local food pantries and sharing resources and social media posts to help bring awareness for GPFB.

First Community would like to thank the generous community members who helped make this a successful third quarter charity.

During its 81-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.