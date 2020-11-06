Otter Tail Power Company donates to Care and Share

Submitted by Brian Halos

Crookston Times

Care and Share of Crookston recently received a donation to the Food Shelf from Otter Tail Power Company.

Otter Tail recently held their 2nd Annual Holiday Light Exchange on October 21st and 22nd. They offered strings of LED holiday lights in exchange for food or cash donations to the Care and Share Food Bank. According to Aaron Sigette, Energy Management Representative for OTPC, the exchange was an outdoor event held at the Crookston Office, and was very well attended.

Otter Tail employees delivered about 1200 pounds of non-perishable food items as well as a monetary donation.

Care and Share of Crookston offers their sincere gratitude to Otter Tail Power Company and their employees as well as all those in the community who participated in the exchange. "We continue to be blessed by the outpouring of support from the community and local businesses," said Director Brian Halos.