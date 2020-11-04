Care and Share receives two donations

Times Report

Care and Share of Crookston recently received two donations to the Food Shelf.

The first donation was several boxes of items from Harvest Church following their recent weekend free food distribution event.

The second was from the Crookston High School Leo Club. The donation consisted of about 1,200 pounds of non-perishable food items as well as a cash donation. According to Linda Morgan, Leo Club Advisor/Youth Services Coordinator, the public was asked to bring non-perishable food items to the high school parking lot in exchange for a bag of Halloween candy for the children. The event was sponsored by the CHS Leo Club and Crookston Police Department. CPD SRO Don Rasicot served as delivery driver following both events, bringing the donations to Care and Share.

“Care and Share of Crookston wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Harvest Church, Crookston Police Department, Crookston High School Leo Club, all those that donated food and those who volunteered their time to the events,” the agency said in a statement. “The community support of Care and Share of Crookston is truly a blessing.”