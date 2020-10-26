Bonding bill includes funds City/CHEDA can apply for to help with AIC infrastructure

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

With a groundbreaking celebration set for Oct. 28 for the Ag Innovation Campus on Crookston’s southern edge, City and CHEDA leaders are pursuing state funds to assist with the construction of a road and other infrastructure at the AIC site. The dollars would come from a program funded in the bonding bill signed into law by Gov. Walz this week, and CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth says he’s been advised that Crookston’s request “would rise to the top” once the bonding bill was passed.

There is $8.2 million in the Business Development Public Infrastructure program, which is part of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Crookston’s request is in the $500,000 range, which would cover around half the cost of the project. Widseth (formerly Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates) is putting the specifications together to bid the work, Hoiseth said.