Submitted

Crookston Times

AgCountry Farm Credit Services made monetary donations to local organizations within the communities they serve as part of relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crookston office selected the United Way of Crookston to receive a gift.

Executive Director, Lori Wagner, and members of the Board of Directors; Sarah Olmstead and Jacqueline Cournia, stopped by the AgCountry office to accept the donation.