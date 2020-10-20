Walmart, Sam’s Club hunger campaign raises $25K

Submitted by North Country Food Bank

Crookston Times

Northwest and west central Minnesota helped to raise more than $25,000 for local families in need through Walmart and Sam’s Club’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. In its seventh year, Walmart and Sam’s Club engaged their customers and members, along with 22 suppliers to fight hunger during this challenging time and support local food banks across the country.

“The fight against hunger has never been more important than now. North Country Food Bank is committed to serving our neighbors in need every day but we’ve seen more people in our community struggle with hunger as a result of the pandemic. That is why we are incredibly grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club, their associates, suppliers and everyone in our community who helped to support the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign,” said Anthony Hebert, North Country Food Bank Development Director.

Each Walmart and Sam’s Club was matched with at least one of the 200 local Feeding America member food banks.

“This year’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is especially critical given the great need communities are facing,” said Maria Zazycki, senior manager, Walmart.org. “We are incredibly proud of the way our customers, members, suppliers and associates stepped up to support local Feeding America member food banks that are working so hard.”

Nearly $18 million was raised this year through “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Funds will benefit 200 Feeding America member food banks nationwide. Additionally, Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation to Feeding America and member food banks. The Walmart Foundation also donated $5 million to Feeding America to help support communities and individuals facing hunger during the COVID-19 outbreak.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit northcountryfoodbank.org.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, they provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Visit www.feedingamerica.org.