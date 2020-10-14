Trinity reopening after negative COVID test
Due to the result of a negative COVID19 test, Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston will reopen for in-person worship on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. JAM (Sunday school) will also resume in accordance with the church’s pandemic schedule.
People entering the Trinity facility will follow our pandemic plan and protocols, which include:
• If you are sick in anyway, you need to stay home.
• Wearing of facemasks is required in the church facility.
• People will social distance per immediate household.
• All people will enter by the parking lot doors on east side of facility only.
• All people entering will register with name and phone number at entrance.
• Proceed directly to the sanctuary.
• People in the facility will use only the sanctuary level bathrooms.
• People will sit in designated pews allowing space between households.
• After worship people will proceed directly to the parking lot.
In making the announcement that the church is reopening, Trinity Lutheran leadership released the following statement:
“The people of Trinity Lutheran thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these new protocols because of the pandemic. Our goal has been to keep Trinity a safe place for all people.”