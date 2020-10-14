SUBSCRIBE NOW
Trinity reopening after negative COVID test

Times Report
Crookston Times

    Due to the result of a negative COVID19 test, Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston will reopen for in-person worship on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. JAM (Sunday school) will also resume in accordance with the church’s pandemic schedule.

    People entering the Trinity facility will follow our pandemic plan and protocols, which include:

    • If you are sick in anyway, you need to stay home.

    • Wearing of facemasks is required in the church facility.

    • People will social distance per immediate household.

    • All people will enter by the parking lot doors on east side of facility only.

    • All people entering will register with name and phone number at entrance.

    • Proceed directly to the sanctuary.

    • People in the facility will use only the sanctuary level bathrooms.

    • People will sit in designated pews allowing space between households.

    • After worship people will proceed directly to the parking lot.

    In making the announcement that the church is reopening, Trinity Lutheran leadership released the following statement:

    “The people of Trinity Lutheran thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these new protocols because of the pandemic. Our goal has been to keep Trinity a safe place for all people.”