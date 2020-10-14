Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. recognize staff who earned credentials, NCRI training

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Head Start Center congratulates McKenzie and Marisa who recently received their Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential.

McKenzie Schmiedt was hired in October of 2019 as a classroom assistant in a preschool room. Despite the center being closed for two months due to COVID, she was still able to complete the requirements and obtained her Preschool CDA this summer. They are happy to have her back for another school year as a teacher.

Marisa Arriaga began her employment with Tri-Valley Head Start, Child and Family Programs in January of 2020. She quickly completed her Infant/Toddler CDA and is taking online courses for Early Childhood Education. The center is fortunate to have such a driven individual on their team.

CERTIFIED ROMA IMPLEMENTER TRAINING

Marley Melbye (Senior Programs Director) and Mitch Bakken (Marketing Communications Specialist) at Tri-Valley’s administrative oﬃce in Crookston, recently completed Nationally Certiﬁed ROMA Implementer (NCRI) training. Results Oriented Management and Accountability (ROMA) is the performance management system adopted by the Community Action Network.

Effective use of ROMA principles and practices optimize agencies required activities such as Community Needs Assessments, Strategic Planning, and Organizational Standards requirements. NCRIs (Nationally Certiﬁed ROMA Implementers) are not the sole ROMA contributors, but they are identiﬁed leaders who help create and maintain an agency-wide ROMA culture.

This training process better assists the agency to support compliance, build capacity, and achieve the goals of the agency.