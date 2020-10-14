Crookston awards more CARES Act dollars

Times Report

The Crookston Development Policy & Review Committee recently accepted and approved applications for a second round of grants for small businesses and the City Council gave their stamp of approval this week for $176,000 going to 19 local businesses.

The city distributed just over $723K of the $750K available with the remainder to be used for various city expenses such as the live streaming equipment they’re looking into.

The committee also reviewed grant applications on behalf of Polk County and have sent their recommendations to the Board of Commissioners.

CARES Act second round grant recipients include:

• Hong’s Chinese Restaurant - $9,300

• Schulz Carpeting LLC - $20,000

• Merlin’s Truck Brokerage, Inc. - $28,337

• Hair Connexion - $6,000

• TLC Family Hair Care - Cole - $3,000

• Studio 108 - Nicholls - $9,331

• Studio 108 - Newquist - $9,000

• Ye Ole Print Shoppe, Inc. - $12,000

• Shear Sisters - Altepeter - $5,000

• TLC Family Hair Care - Maygra - $8,200

• Ashley Melsa Photography - $17,200

• Steinbrink Enterprises - $4,123.73

• Oakdale Cemetery Assoc. - $2,000

• Care & Share of Crookston - $10,000

• Head East Salon - $15,000

• Holiday Station Store - $5,000

• Crookston Aquatic Boosters - $1,918.72

• Touch of Hands - $3,000

• VFW Post 1902 - $7,663

TOTAL: $176,043.45