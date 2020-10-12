Crookston woman buys ‘business of her dreams’ in Red Lake Falls

A Crookston woman recently had the opportunity to buy the “business of her dreams” and she took it. Sheryl Adams, who also owns Cutting Edge hair salon and Crookston True Value Hardware Store with husband, Dean, announced she has purchased Wright Consignment in Red Lake Falls.

Adams wrote in a social media post that the store has 19,000 square feet of space, “five great employees” and she plans to clean out the sheds on her farm.

“Wright Consignment Store is like (having) five buildings,” she boasted.

Adams said she has been buying displays and ordering new merchandise for the consignment store, and that she’ll be “cleaning out that basement of treasures.”

Congratulatory posts on her social media page said things like “Congratulations Friend - you been talking about this for years!”, “I love that store,” “Congratulations and welcome to Red Lake Falls!!!”, “Congrats Sheryl, you crazy lady! Right up your alley!”, “and “Can’t wait to visit it!” to which she replied, “Give yourself 2 hours.”