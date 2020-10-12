COVID-19 in Crookston: Trinity shuts down

Times Report

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the Trinity Lutheran Church facility is closed for all meetings, gatherings, and worship until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Church officials in making the announcement Friday said they hope the closure will be for a short duration.

Worship on Sunday, Oct. 11 was broadcast only at 9 a.m. on KROX Radio, Crookston Cable channel 3, or Facebook LIVE. There will be no in-person worship until further notice.

All JAM (Sunday School) classes will meet via ZOOM until further notice.