BIO Girls donates to Chamber for Small Business Saturday

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston BIO Girls donated $1,456 from this season’s physical activity fundraiser to the Crookston Chamber for Small Business Saturday marketing.

Due to the pandemic, BIO Girls participants weren’t able to do their normal service project in the community and wanted to give back to Crookston in another way.

Chamber director Terri Heggie said she plans to use the donated funds for SBS marketing materials and hopes to market outside of Crookston as well.