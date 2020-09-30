Polk County: Small businesses can apply for funds

Polk County is making funds available through the federal CARES Act for small businesses affected by COVID-19. The Polk County Business Resiliency grant program has been created to help sustain businesses in Polk County that demonstrate economic hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and to help restore customer confidence in the marketplace while reducing the spread of COVID-19, says the application description on the Polk County website.

Polk County businesses not located in the city of East Grand Forks, Crookston or Fosston are eligible to receive up to $5,000. Refer to the application at www.co.polk.mn.us and the appropriate contact person in Fosston, Crookston or East Grand Forks by October 9, 2020.

Of the nearly $4 million in CARES Act money the county received, they set aside $125,000 for grants for small businesses outside the cities of EGF, Crookston and Fosston, and previously allocated $250,000 to Crookston, $250,000 to EGF and $150,000 to Fosston to provide small business relief.