CARES  Act grants for 31 businesses totaling $547K forwarded for approval

The City of Crookston Development Policy & Review Committee will recommend CARES Act fund grants for 31 businesses after reviewing applications last week. The list of recipients goes in front of the City Council for approval Monday for grants totaling $547,356.02.

A total of $750,000 was available with $250,000 from Polk County and $500,000 from the City of Crookston. A second round of applications is now open for the remaining available funds.

Grant recipients recommended are:

• Crookston Sports Fitness LLC - $25,891.90

• Service Pro Parts Inc. - $10,000

• Healing Hands Therapeutic - $3,500

• United Way of Crookston Inc. - $10,610

• L&C Stahlecker & Sons Crookston Inn - $41,000

• Joyful Heart Photography - $3,000

• Real Good Bath & Body - $19,700

• Thrivent Financial - $18,000

• Irishman’s Shanty Inc. - $11,200

• El Gordito Market Inc. - $15,000

• Advanced Tire & Auto Service - $15,000

• Sweetlight Gallery - $16,000

• RBJ’s Restaurant - $40,000

• Red River Valley Shows Inc. - $10,000

• Erickson Embroidery/2nd St. Boutique - $25,000

• Crookston Hotel Group Cobblestone - $5,000

• Drafts Sports Bar & Grill - $41,000

• NA Ultrahigh LLC - $4,728.62

• Crookston Hospitality Group AmericInn - $27,935

• Crookston Youth Foundation - $10,000

• Moon Child Massage - $5,000

• The Dude’s Custom Seat Cover - $5,000

• Minakwa Golf Course - $41,675

• American Family Insurance - $1,491.32

• Willow & Ivy - $4,542

• M.P.T. Partnership Mugoo’s Pizza - $17,000

• Golden Link Seniors Association - $3,000

• Fraternal Order of Eagles 873 - $35,653.15

• Crookston Area Chamber - $10,000

• NAPA Crookston Welding - $41,429.03

• Moore Family Theatre - $30,000

ELIGIBILITY

The City of Crookston wishes to aid businesses within city limits by offering the potential for grant dollars regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The city’s Development Policy & Review Committee determined guidelines to be followed for local businesses to apply for grants to aid in the mitigation of losses from the pandemic and mandated business closures.

Eligibility guidelines are:

• Must have physical address

• Must be registered with Secretary of State in good standing with no delinquent taxes, bills or charges from the city or county from March 1, 2020 or prior (if not registered, must provide IRS documentation of existence in 2019, ex. Schedule C or 990)

• Currently operating or operational as statutorily allowed

• Completed application with requested amount submitted before deadline

• Profit and loss statement for same time period in 2019 (i.e. March-July 2019 vs. March-July 2020)

• If applied for PPP loan, provide documentation

• May not receive funds for the same expenses (double dipping)

• Must provide amount of unemployment benefits received, if any

• May not be used to pay property taxes, liquor licenses, or other government fees

• Nonprofits are eligible to apply

CARES Act grant applications can be picked up at City Hall at 124 North Broadway or you can call 281-1232 for more info.