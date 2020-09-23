FCCU named one of the 'Top 50 Best Places to Work'

Submitted

Crookston Times

First Community Credit Union (FCCU) is honored to be awarded one of the 50 Best Places to Work in the region.

Each year, Prairie Business Magazine names the 50 Best Places to Work in the Northern Plains. This list is based on employee nominations of their company highlighting some of the reasons they believe their place of business is a great place to work. Among the topics were workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, teamwork and individual responsibility, and employee morale, among others. In all, Prairie Business received over 1,400 nominations for numerous employers.

"This recognition is an honor for all of us at FCCU," says Steve Schmitz, President/CEO. "We wouldn't be where we are without our talented and hardworking staff."

He goes on to say, "Thank you to our 250 employees that belong to our FCCU family and make this company a wonderful place to work. We sincerely appreciate your hard work to support our members and dedication to each of our communities. We are truly grateful for this honor."

This year's 50 Best are highlighted in the September issue of the Prairie Business Magazine.

During its 81-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union's profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.