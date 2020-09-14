Widseth makes '50 Best Places to Work' list

Times Report

Prairie Business has announced this year’s 50 Best Places to Work, and Widseth of Crookston, formerly Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates, made the list.

Employees throughout the region nominated their companies, highlighting some of the reasons they believe make their place of business a great place to work.

Among the topics considered were workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, teamwork and individual responsibility, and employee morale, among others.

In all, Prairie Business received 1,476 nominations.

“We are very happy with the number of nominations we received this year,” said Andrew Weeks, editor of Prairie Business. “Learning about the successes of these companies is even more meaningful when the employees announce them – and this year they announced them enthusiastically.”

Weeks said employees respond positively when they feel they are valued by their employer and have the opportunity to grow.

“Business is a two-way street. It’s easy for employees to go the extra mile when they feel appreciated by their employers,” he said. “And from the nominations Prairie Business received this year, it’s easy to see that the selected companies truly do value their employees, and vice versa.”

This year’s 50 Best, listed below, are highlighted in the September issue of the magazine, which also is available as an e-edition at prairiebusinessmagazine.com.

Prairie Business offered congratulations to this year’s winners, listed alphabetically here:

AE2S, Grand Forks, N.D.

Alerus, Grand Forks, N.D.

All Terrain Grounds Maintenance, Fargo, N.D.

Apex Engineering Group, Fargo, N.D.

Applied Engineering, Bismarck, N.D.

Architecture Incorporated, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Arvig, Perham, Minn.

Banner Associates, Brookings, S.D.

Bismarck Aero Center, Bismarck, N.D.

Missouri Valley Family YMCA, Bismarck, N.D.

Bolton & Menk, Mankato, Minn.

Border State Electric, Fargo, N.D.

Construction Engineers, Grand Forks, N.D.

CornerStone Bank, North Dakota & South Dakota

Corporate Technologies, Minneapolis

DCN (Dakota Carrier Network), Fargo, N.D.

EAPC Architects Engineers, Grand Forks, N.D.

Energy & Environmental Research Center, Grand Forks, N.D.

Eide Bailly, Fargo, N.D.

EMC Insurance, Bismarck, N.D.

Enclave, Fargo, N.D.

First Community Credit Union, Jamestown, N.D.

First International Bank & Trust, Watford City, N.D.

First Western Bank & Trust, Minot, N.D.

Fisher Industries, Dickinson, N.D.

Gate City Bank, Fargo, N.D.

Guaranty Title & Co., Bismarck, N.D.

HDR, offices in N.D., S.D. and Minn.

Houston Engineering Inc., Fargo, N.D.

JLG Architects, Fargo, N.D.

Lloyd Companies, Sioux Falls, S.D.

MarketBeat, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Marvin, Warroad, Minn.

Midwest Fire Equipment & Repair Co., Luverne, Minn.

Moore Engineering, West Fargo, N.D.

North Dakota Office of the State Auditor, Bismarck and Fargo, N.D.

Network Center Inc., Fargo, N.D.

Nexus Innovations, Bismarck, N.D.

National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC), Mandan, N.D.

Obernel Engineering, Fargo, N.D.

Onsharp, Fargo, N.D.

RCS Construction, Rapid City, S.D.

Sandman Structural Engineers, Moorhead, Minn.

Steffes, Dickinson, N.D.

TrueNorth Equipment, Grand Forks, N.D.

TSP Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D.

Ulteig, Fargo, N.D.

WCCO Belting Inc., Wahpeton, N.D.

Western Products, Fargo, N.D.

Widseth, Crookston, Minn.