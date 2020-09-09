NCFB to benefit from Casey's #HereForGood campaign

Submitted

Crookston Times

As part of Hunger Action Month this September, Casey’s General Stores in northwest and west central Minnesota will be conducting the Casey’s General Stores #HereForGood child hunger campaign through September 20. During this campaign, Casey’s customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest full dollar amount of their choosing during the promotion period, with Casey’s committing a minimum of $100,000 and with a goal of 10 million meals for the food banks serving the 16 states in Casey’s corporate footprint.

In addition, Casey’s will donate $1.00 of every purchase of every Coca-Cola four-pack, priced at $5.00, to benefit Feeding America during the Promotion Period, up to $50,000.

North Country will benefit from the funds raised at the 15 Casey’s locations within its service area. 90% of funds raised will go to Feeding America network food banks based on store location. 10% will support activities of Feeding America national office.

The global pandemic has made the need for food assistance greater than ever as 40% of people today have never needed our help. Casey’s General Store is joining the fight to reduce the impact on our network of food banks by donating during #HungerActionMonth.