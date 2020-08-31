Otto Bremer Trust makes 132 grants totaling $7.4 million

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $7,435,260 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“During these challenging times, our focus is on the communities in the region that need help and assistance now more than ever, and on the people who depend on the programs and services we help support,” said Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust.

The recent grantmaking cycle is in addition to $9,170,536 in grants and program-related investments OBT made in May and June and more than $10.5 million it distributed in grants and loans to more than 300 organizations as part of the first phase of its emergency fund to help community organizations in response to Covid-19.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company, and manages a diversified investment portfolio. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $805 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org for more information, including a list of grants and program-related investments. Visit ottobremer.org.

A list of grants awarded to organizations in central and northern Minnesota and the Red River region of Minnesota and North Dakota is included below. For a complete list of grants, see the full release on our website.

Central and Northern Minnesota

• Advocates Against Domestic Abuse dba HOPE (Healing Opportunity Provided Equally), Aitkin, MN, $50,000. For general operations to provide direct services, education, and advocacy to individuals and their children who are experiencing domestic violence in northcentral Minnesota.

• Aitkin County CARE, Inc., Aitkin, MN, $30,000. For general operations to provide services to aging adults in Aitkin County.

• Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, Saint Cloud, MN, $150,000. To provide housing and support needs for youth who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Central Minnesota.

• Falls Hunger Coalition, International Falls, MN, $40,000. For general operations to address hunger relief and increase food access for households of low-income in North Central Minnesota.

• Goodwill Industries, Inc., Saint Paul, MN, $80,000. To provide a comprehensive model of employment services, mental health, and related support services to improve financial and family outcomes in Central Minnesota.

• The HousingLink, Minneapolis, MN, $50,000. To support the Beyond Backgrounds program to help low-income renters with barriers in their backgrounds find stable affordable housing in Central Minnesota.

• Kinship Partners, Inc., Brainerd, MN, $60,000. For general operations to provide mentoring support and guidance to youth in central Minnesota.

• Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide support, services, and education on aging to older adults and caregivers in Koochiching County.

• Mid-Minnesota Legal Assistance, Minneapolis, MN, $75,000. To support stability and safety for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking by providing wraparound civil legal services to victims in Stearns and Mille Lacs counties.

• Morrison County Food Shelf, Little Falls, MN, $7,500. For general operations to increase food access for households of low-income in Morrison County.

• Promise Neighborhood of Central Minnesota, Saint Cloud, MN, $30,000. For general operations to provide youth programming and wrap-around family services for families of low-income in Central Minnesota.

• Rivers of Hope, Monticello, MN, $40,000. For general operations to provide advocacy services to survivors of domestic, family, and teen dating violence.

• Rural Renewable Energy Alliance, Backus, MN, $45,000. To increase energy assistance to low-income households on White Earth Nation.

Red River Region

• Abuse Resource Network, Lisbon, ND, $48,500. For the general operations to provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ransom, Sargent, and Barnes Counties, North Dakota.

• Afro American Development Association, Moorhead, MN, $60,000. For the general operations to help New Americans to achieve financial stability and pursue their career goals in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

• Care and Share of Crookston, Inc., Crookston, MN, $43,760. For general operations of a homeless shelter, soup kitchen, and food shelf in Crookston, Minnesota.

• Community of Care, Arthur, ND, $42,500. For general operations to help older adults in rural Cass County, North Dakota, live well in their homes for as long as possible.

• F5 Project, Fargo, ND, $75,000. For general operations to support ex-offenders in North Dakota and northern Minnesota as they transition from prison into society through housing and coordinated services.

• The Fargo-Moorhead Coalition for Homeless Persons, Fargo, ND, $65,000. For general operations to lead efforts to end homelessness in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

• Global Friends Coalition, Grand Forks, ND, $40,000. For general operations to provide wraparound support to refugee and immigrant communities in the Greater Grand Forks area.

• L.I.S.T.E.N. (Love is Sharing The Exceptional Need), Grand Forks, ND, $70,000. For general operations for programs and services for individuals living with and without disabilities in the Grand Forks area.

• Manidoo Ogitigaan, Bemidji, MN, $20,000. To support holistic health and address basic needs within Red Lake Nation.

• South Sudanese Foundation, Moorhead, MN, $20,000. For general operations to provide intensive tutoring to refugee and immigrant students, English language learning for adults, and wraparound basic-needs support to new Americans in Fargo-Moorhead.

• Spectra Health, Grand Forks, ND, $125,000. For general operations to provide comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services for low-income residents in the upper northeast region of North Dakota.

• Three Rivers Crisis Center, Inc., Wahpeton, ND, $40,000. For general operations to offer a spectrum of support to victims of domestic and sexual violence, and for prevention efforts to reduce acts of violence in Richland County, North Dakota.

• YWCA Cass Clay, Fargo, ND, $100,000. To support the emergency shelter for women and children in the Fargo-Moorhead area.