Crookston's new First Community Credit Union to celebrate with grand opening

First Community Credit Union (FCCU) will celebrate their new Crookston facility with a series of “grand opening” events and activities from Aug. 31 to Sept. 11.

There will be aa ribbon-cutting, account specials, cash prizes, giveaways and more. A free community lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3.

The new, nearly 4,000 square foot facility, located at the corner of University Avenue and Sahlstrom Drive, has two drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, several offices, a waiting area for members, conference room and other upgraded features to allow FCCU to better serve its members.

"We are so excited to be in our new facility and we look forward to serving our members in Crookston and beyond," said Dana Jonsson, Crookston branch manager.