Polk County board approves CARES Act fund allocations

Polk County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to utilize its allocation of CARES Act funds to provide cities, schools, public health organizations, and county partners with support and resources. The county received nearly $4 million in CARES funds and will retain $2 million for recovering county operations costs.

If the other funds are not all distributed to the groups listed, there will be flexibility either to use with other groups or simply recoup county costs in operations, says Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting.

The list of organizations who will receive funds include:

Public Health Partnerships

• School districts and private schools - $250,000

• Northwestern Mental Health Center - $75,000

• New American Integration Center - $10,000

• North Country Food Bank - $100,000

• Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. - $100,000

• Inter-County Community Council - $70,000

• Migrant Health Services - $10,000

• Care and Share of Crookston - $10,000

• Long-term care facilities in Polk County (12) - $120,000

• University of Minnesota Crookston - $15,000

• Northland Community Technical College - $15,000

Polk County Partnerships

• Tri-County Community Corrections - $100,000

• East Polk Soil & Water Conservation District - $10,000

• West Polk Soil & Water Conservation District - $10,000

• Polk County Housing & Redevelopment Authority - $140,000

• Polk County Developmental Achievement Center - $100,000

• Fosston Developmental Achievement Center - $25,000

• Occupational Development Center - $25,000

• Polk County Social Services elderly home care vendors - $40,000

Small Business Relief

• City of Crookston - $250,000

• City of East Grand Forks - $250,000

• City of Fosston - $150,000

• Rest of Polk County cities and townships - $125,000