Wilson named Dee, Inc. IDEA award winner

Allen Wilson was recently selected as the Improve DEE Excellence Award (IDEA) winner for the 2nd quarter, 2020. Wilson, who works in the Permanent Mold department at DEE Incorporated, won the award for his suggestion to better cool the production work area.

He has been an employee at Dee Inc. for 6 years, is a resident of Crookston and has a wife Erin and three children, Karter (5), Makenzlie (2) and Analise (1).

The IDEA program is a quarterly award program that recognizes employees for their suggestions to improve DEE Inc. It provides a formal method for employees to recommend improvements and for management to evaluate and implement them. The program was established in 2004 as a part of the company’s ISO 9001 program.

Rick received a $50 gas card along with a plaque.