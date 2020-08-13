For Crookston High School fall sports teams, Aug. 17 marks the first date of practice, and the start of a new season.

Things will look a little different this year, though.

While the Minnesota State High School League decided on Aug. 4 to go ahead with most fall sports, the seasons will be shortened and competition will be limited in attempts to mitigate COVID-19.

In addition, the MSHSL decided that football and volleyball would be moved to the spring of 2021.

However, those sports will still hold practices this fall, with more information to come.

Boys' and girls' soccer, girls' swimming and girls' tennis, though, are all set to begin on Monday.

Girls' soccer practices will start at 6:30-7:30 a.m. at the CHS soccer field, with another practice from 5 to 7 p.m. The boys' first practice will run from 6-8:30 p.m.

Girls' swim and dive practice will begin on dry land from 6-7 a.m. at CHS, and at the Crookston Community Pool from 4:15 to 6 p.m.

The first girls' tennis practice will be from 4-6:30 p.m. at the CHS courts, and for seventh and eighth graders will go from 4-5:30 at the HES courts.

The first competition date for boys' and girls' soccer is Aug. 27, while the final regular season competition date is Oct. 10, with the postseason set to end Oct. 24. Teams are limited to 11 contests, with a maximum of two per week.

For girls' tennis, the first possible date of competition is Aug. 24 and the last is Oct. 3. The postseason will run through Oct. 17. Teams are allowed 11 contests with a maximum of two per week, and are limited to dual meets only.

The girls' swimming regular season will run from Aug. 27 to Oct. 17 with the postseason running through Oct. 31, but like all sports above, will be limited to 11 contests and two per week at most. In addition, nothing more than dual meets will be allowed.

All sports will be limited to only conference, section or local teams as opponents.

Registration is still open for all fall sports at Crookston High School. Students must sign up online at www.crookstonactivities.com, have paid all fees ($75 for seventh and eighth grade, $125 for ninth through 12th grade) and have a valid physical in order to sign up.

Students are also being urged not to wait until the first day of practice to sign up.

