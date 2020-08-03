44 youth participated in the annual Crookston Lions Club Youth Golf Tournament at Minakwa Monday morning.

"Special thanks to Jessica Ross and her team at Minakwa for the fantastic service!" said the Lions.

Donors included: Crookston Lions & Linda Morgan the Lioness event leader, Minakwa Golf Course, Northern Sky Bank, Crookston Hardware Hank, WSN, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, Grand Forks Golf Center, Father Roger Grundhaus, Longtin Agency, RiverView, Titan Machinery, Bremer Bank, Carmen View-Kevin Ross and Andy Oman State Farm

Girls age 15-17 Score Place

Hannah Brouse 50 1st

Abigail Borowicz 57 2nd

Linnea French 59 3rd

Boys age 15-17 Score Place

Ethan Finesth 41 1st

Kaleb Thinglestad 42 2nd

Nathan Kelly 55 3rd

Girls age 13-14 Score Place

Addie Fee 61 1st

Ava Martin 64 2nd

Georgia Sanders 65 3rd

Boys age 13-14 Score Place

Mason Nowacki 41 1st

Ross Koerner 43 2nd

Caiden Gwenby 49 3rd

Girls age 11-12 Score Place

Halle Nicholas 73 1st

Taylor Schulz 75 2nd

Avery Mathews 76 3rd

Boys age 11-12 Score Place

Kolby Koerner 48 1st

Ethan Bubna 54 2nd

Garrett Fischer 56 3rd

Girls age 9-10 Score Place

Ava Oliver 1st

Kaylen Bedard 2nd

Makenna Peterson 3rd

Boys age 9-10 Score Place

Owen Bubna 73 1st

Jude Johnson 77 2nd

Asher Wieland 78 3rd

Girls age 8 & under

Aubrey Johnson

Ruby Martin

Violet Bengtson

Boys age 8 & under

Kelby Fee

Bladen Melsa

Hunter Brownsell

Harrison Cameron

Ashton Cameron