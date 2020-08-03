Times Report

Monday

Aug 3, 2020 at 10:39 PM


44 youth participated in the annual Crookston Lions Club Youth Golf Tournament at Minakwa Monday morning.

"Special thanks to Jessica Ross and her team at Minakwa for the fantastic service!" said the Lions.

Donors included: Crookston Lions & Linda Morgan the Lioness event leader, Minakwa Golf Course, Northern Sky Bank, Crookston Hardware Hank, WSN, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, Grand Forks Golf Center, Father Roger Grundhaus, Longtin Agency, RiverView, Titan Machinery, Bremer Bank, Carmen View-Kevin Ross and Andy Oman State Farm

Girls age 15-17                Score    Place    

Hannah Brouse                 50          1st

Abigail Borowicz               57          2nd

Linnea French                  59          3rd

Boys age 15-17                Score    Place    

Ethan Finesth                 41          1st

Kaleb Thinglestad           42          2nd

Nathan Kelly                    55          3rd

Girls age 13-14                Score    Place    

Addie Fee                        61          1st

Ava Martin                       64          2nd

Georgia Sanders             65          3rd

Boys age 13-14                Score    Place    

Mason Nowacki              41          1st

Ross Koerner                   43          2nd

Caiden Gwenby               49          3rd

Girls age 11-12                Score    Place    

Halle Nicholas                73          1st

Taylor Schulz                   75          2nd

Avery Mathews               76          3rd

Boys age 11-12                Score    Place    

Kolby Koerner                48          1st

Ethan Bubna                   54          2nd

Garrett Fischer                56          3rd

                           

Girls age 9-10                   Score    Place    

Ava Oliver                                     1st

Kaylen Bedard                               2nd

Makenna Peterson                       3rd

Boys age 9-10                  Score    Place    

Owen Bubna                  73          1st

Jude Johnson                  77          2nd

Asher Wieland                78          3rd

Girls age 8 & under

Aubrey Johnson

Ruby Martin

Violet Bengtson

Boys age 8 & under

Kelby Fee

Bladen Melsa

Hunter Brownsell

Harrison Cameron

Ashton Cameron