44 youth participated in the annual Crookston Lions Club Youth Golf Tournament at Minakwa Monday morning.
"Special thanks to Jessica Ross and her team at Minakwa for the fantastic service!" said the Lions.
Donors included: Crookston Lions & Linda Morgan the Lioness event leader, Minakwa Golf Course, Northern Sky Bank, Crookston Hardware Hank, WSN, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, Grand Forks Golf Center, Father Roger Grundhaus, Longtin Agency, RiverView, Titan Machinery, Bremer Bank, Carmen View-Kevin Ross and Andy Oman State Farm
Girls age 15-17 Score Place
Hannah Brouse 50 1st
Abigail Borowicz 57 2nd
Linnea French 59 3rd
Boys age 15-17 Score Place
Ethan Finesth 41 1st
Kaleb Thinglestad 42 2nd
Nathan Kelly 55 3rd
Girls age 13-14 Score Place
Addie Fee 61 1st
Ava Martin 64 2nd
Georgia Sanders 65 3rd
Boys age 13-14 Score Place
Mason Nowacki 41 1st
Ross Koerner 43 2nd
Caiden Gwenby 49 3rd
Girls age 11-12 Score Place
Halle Nicholas 73 1st
Taylor Schulz 75 2nd
Avery Mathews 76 3rd
Boys age 11-12 Score Place
Kolby Koerner 48 1st
Ethan Bubna 54 2nd
Garrett Fischer 56 3rd
Girls age 9-10 Score Place
Ava Oliver 1st
Kaylen Bedard 2nd
Makenna Peterson 3rd
Boys age 9-10 Score Place
Owen Bubna 73 1st
Jude Johnson 77 2nd
Asher Wieland 78 3rd
Girls age 8 & under
Aubrey Johnson
Ruby Martin
Violet Bengtson
Boys age 8 & under
Kelby Fee
Bladen Melsa
Hunter Brownsell
Harrison Cameron
Ashton Cameron