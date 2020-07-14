On Tuesday, Minnesota Crookston volleyball announced the addition of Joalys Nunez, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Nunez, who is listed at 5-foot-8, plays as a defensive specialist and outside hitter. She will be a sophomore this season.

"Joalys will add depth and competitiveness to our defense and ball control, and we are looking forward to having her in our program," said UMC head coach Sarah Rauen in a release. "She will add to our team and campus community in many ways, and we can't wait to get her to campus!"

Nunez, the first Puerto Rican to sign with the Golden Eagles, comes to Crookston after one season at Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, Fla. In 2019, she tallied 82 kills (1.82 per set), 147 digs (3.27 per set) and 16 service aces.

Before junior college, Nunez attended Lyman H.S. in Longwood, Fla., where she helped her team to a 21-6 record as a senior.

Nunez was announced as the seventh and final member of the Golden Eagles' incoming class, which also includes Maria Garcia Bustos, Madison Klimek, Charlee Krieg, Kenzee Langlie, Mara Weisensel and Skyla Whitaker.

She is the third transfer in that class, along with Garcia Bustos and Whitaker.

