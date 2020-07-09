On Monday, the Minnesota College Athletic Conference decided to cancel fall sports seasons including football, soccer and volleyball.

In addition, all organized physical activities for basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling are prohibited during the fall semester.

The seasons of clay target and golf — sports identified as “low-risk” by the Minnesota Department of Health — are unaffected.

In a press release, the MCAC said that its presidents are committed to protecting the health of student athletes. In addition, discussions about moving the football, soccer and volleyball seasons to the spring are ongoing.

The MCAC consists of 24 two-year colleges located in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, including Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls and Minesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.

