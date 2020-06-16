Minnesota Crookston soccer announced the addition of Alyssa Pavlacic on Tuesday. Pavlacic, a sophomore, is a transfer from Division II Illinois-Springfield.

Pavlacic, from St. Charles, Mo. is the seventh addition for the Golden Eagles in the 2020-21 class, joining goalkeeper Abby Olsen, defensemen Alexia Chairez, Elizabeth Hurley and Hannah Hust, and midfielders Jacqueline Calderon and Madelyn Teplansky.

“She is a very good technical player that is comfortable on the ball and makes really good decisions," said UMC head coach Kyle Halfpop. "She has a high soccer IQ and can read the game very well. Her positioning is great and she is always looking for the ball. Alyssa is good with both feet and she’s good in the air. My expectations for Alyssa are high and I think she will come into our program and have a big impact right away."

In high school at St. Charles West, Pavlacic was an All-State Second Team pick as a senior and a three-time All-Conference honoree. For her career, she scored 10 goals and had 17 assists.

At Illinois-Springfield last season, she appeared in seven games, registering two shots on goal.

