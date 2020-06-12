On Thursday, Minnesota Crookston women's golf announced the addition of Tiffany Kozojed, from Hillsboro, N.D., to its 2020-21 recruiting class.

Kozojed is the Golden Eagles' fifth signee, joining Ciera Kotaska, Lachlan Larson, Ellen Solem and Abby Stender.

"Tiffany has been playing competitive golf for a long time and will bring that competitive factor which will be beneficial to our program," said UMC head coach Bryant Friskop. "I think that now, with this recruiting class being finished, we have taken a huge jump in the right direction."

Kozojed qualified for the North Dakota State Tournament her junior and senior seasons, finishing 31st in 2018 and tying for 23rd in 2019. In addition to golf, she competed in basketball and cross country at Hillsboro.

With four returners, Minnesota Crookston is set to have nine golfers, one of its largest-ever rosters, in 2020-21.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.