Climax-Fisher's Lindsey Kurz has signed to play basketball and volleyball at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls.

Kurz was a basketball captain her junior and senior years and played four years of varsity basketball for the Knights. She was Rookie of the Year as a freshman, Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and Team MVP both her junior and senior years.

She was All-Conference Honorable Mention as a sophomore and junior and made the Pine to Prairie All-Conference Team as a senior.

“I am very excited to add Lindsey to our roster at M - State,” said Spartans women's basketball head coach Jodi Holleman. “She is a very talented athlete that recorded numerous double-doubles for the Knights this past season. We will need Lindsey to be an immediate impact player!”

As a volleyball player, Kurz played three years on the Knights' varsity, serving as captain her senior year. She was Team MVP as a senior and was All-Conference Honorable Mention her junior and senior years.

“I’m looking forward to having Lindsey continue her volleyball career with us here at M - State,” said volleyball head coach Abby Crowser. “She seems very eager to improve upon her skills and compete at the collegiate level.”

