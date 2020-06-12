Crookston High School is postponing its Hall of Fame induction ceremony this year, athletic director Greg Garmen announced Thursday.

Scheduled to be inducted this August were Lenny Meine, Jessica Mullins, Troy Kleven, Jake Olson, Liz Ames and Katie Hunt.

Bill Erickson and Lyle Francis were set to become the two members of the CHS Legends Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020 will instead be inducted at next August's ceremony.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.