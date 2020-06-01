Minnesota Crookston volleyball announced the signing of transfer Skyla Whitaker on Friday.

Whitaker, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from McDonough, Ga., played the first two seasons of her career at Division I Bethune-Cookman.

“Skyla’s physical skills will allow her to compete at a high level in our gym and conference," said UMC head coach Sarah Rauen in a statement. "As we got to know her, it is clear she will fit in well with our program and University. We can’t wait to get her to Minnesota and in the classroom and our gym!”

Whitaker is the Golden Eagles' fifth signee in their 2020 recruiting class, joining defensive specialist Madison Klimek, outside hitter Charlee Krieg, setter Kenzee Langlie and middle hitter Mara Weisensel.

Named All-State and County Co-Player of the Year at Ola H.S., Whitaker played two seasons at Bethune-Cookman. As a freshman, she appeared in 32 matches, recording 69 kills, 217 digs and 22 service aces. As a sophomore, she played in 19 matches with nine kills, 67 digs and 13 aces.

Whitaker will have two seasons of eligibility with Minnesota Crookston. Because she is transferring to a Division II school, she is eligible to compete immediately.

