Minnesota Crookston junior outfielder Brock Reller was named NSIC Player of the Week on Monday, after his strong performance at the plate last week during the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.

Reller is the first Golden Eagle to earn the honor for the 2020 season. He was 11-of-19 for a .579 batting average in four games last week, with three home runs, nine RBI, eight runs scored, and a pair of triples. He recorded an on-base percentage of .600 while slugging a whopping 1.316.

Overall, Reller, who was named an NSIC Player to Watch for UMC before the season, is hitting .360 with five home runs and 17 RBI. He hit .284 with nine homers and 47 RBI a season ago.

