Following a dominant performance at section wrestling, Tallin Johnson showed why he was one of the best wrestlers in the state at the Class A state tournament last weekend, finishing fourth in a tough 152 weight class.

"That whole bracket was a super tough bracket," said head coach Jake Johnson. "I think 11 out of the 16 kids in there were ranked. Every single kid you wrestled, you were wrestling an absolute hammer."

Johnson kicked off his second trip to the state in convincing fashion, a 10-3 decision win against Trenten Juelson of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena. Johnson then knocked off Carter Sorensen of Fosston-Bagley in a 7-3 decision to advance to the semifinals.

Awaiting the #4 seeded Johnson was the top overall seed, Willie VonRuden of Medford.

Johnson proved to be VonRuden's toughest test, falling just 3-2 in a battle of senior wrestlers.

The loss knocked Johnson out of title contention, but Johnson bounced back in the consolation round, posting a victory over Baxter O'Reilly of Goodhue to advance to the third-place match.

In the third-place match, Johnson once again found himself battling Sorensen.

"At that point we had already wrestled they guy so we knew what we were going to see," said coach Johnson. "The message was to just go empty the gas tank. It's the last match so just get after it. We had seen him earlier in the tournament and saw his style and knew what he was good at."

The junior wrestler returned the favor to Johnson, coming out on top in 10-7, claiming third place while Johnson settled for fourth, just one year removed after being one-and-done at state.

"It was pretty cool," said Johnson. "It's an unreal feeling. There's a lot of people there watching, the stadium gets pretty packed."

The third-place matched marked the final time Johnson donned a St. James singlet.

"I've been wearing a red and black singlet since seventh grade and wrestling varsity since then so walking off the mat for the last time thinking that's the last time I'll have that red singlet on is definitely emotional."

Johnson will wrestle at SMSU-Marshall next year.