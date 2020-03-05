MITE WHITE

The Mite White players of the week are Jaxsen Reitmeier and Boden Turnwall.

This week we played in our Crookston Jamboree. Jaxsen and Boden really showed their improvement over the season last week. They were both jumping up in the rush, leading the forecheck, and moving their feet. Both players played hard every shift they stepped on the ice for. Boden and Jaxsen have positive attitudes. They give positive feedback to their teammates and most of all they have alot of fun playing the game of hockey.



MITE BLUE

The Mite Blue had a busy Saturday this past weekend while hosting our annual Mite/8U jamboree. The Blue started the day against MayPort and came out with a 6-1 victory. Asher Vigness was our goalie and he did a good job covering up the pucks in front of the net. Our second game of the day was against a strong EGF team. We played them hard for the first period but as the game wore on they ended up being to strong skilled for us. Kegan Erickson was our goalie this game and played his best game in net so far. We ended up losing this game 11-4. Our third half ice battle was against a strong Roseau team. They came out strong and kept it going the whole game. Bladen Melsa was our goalie this game and didn’t stand much of a chance. We ended up getting our butt kicked. Scoring for the day was Bladen Melsa, Jacob Biermaier, Joseph Burnett, Davin Janek, Hunter Brownsell, Brodie Meyer, and Kegan Lessard. This coming weekend we are going to the Fargo Force game as a team and rapping up the season with the TRF jamboree the following weekend.



Mite Blue player of the week is Asher Vigness. Asher has been playing some good hockey this year. He has found himself on the blue line more than anything and has done a good job helping out the goalie. Asher is starting to understand positions and is caring the puck up the ice when the opportunity is present. Keep up the good work Asher.



8U

The 8U player of the week is Charlee Coauette. Charlee has improved a lot this year with hard work and a have fun attitude. She rarely is seen without a smile and always brings a lot of energy to the rink. Keep up the hard work Charlee! The 8U is off this weekend after a very successful jamboree last weekend hosted in Crookston. The jamboree was very well put together and the rink was packed as we hosted 24 teams on Saturday!



SQUIRT

It was the final week of hockey for the Squirt B team. We traveled to Warroad for the District 16 Squirt B Tournament. Our first game we played EGF Green. We started with our usual slow start until half way through the first period, Noah Candler put the first puck in the back of the net. It a great boost of emotion for the team. Noah was able to get another goal on his next shift and bring the score to 4-2. In the 2nd period, EGF was able to get 4 more on the board, and the boys in blue were unable to find the back side of the EGF goaltender. The 3rd period was a strong period for Crookston. Although we out shot EGF, we were only able to exchange 3 goals (Grant Funk-2 & Braxton Miller). Final score was 11-5.



Our second game we played Warroad. We started the game off a little slow again and at the end of the first it was Warroad 2 - Crox 0. In the 2nd Camren Duncan, Grant Funk, and Hudson Rick were each able to get a goal, but Warroad was able to match that and sent us to the locker room down by 2. In the 3rd, the boys in blue came out and played a great 3rd period. Aiden Weiland got the momentum started when he got a goal 2:41 into the 3rd. Grant Funk kept us rolling when he scored 35 seconds later and tied the game up. Warroad was able to answer back a few minutes later, but the boys didn't let that bother them as they were really working hard together. Grant Funk was able to tie the game back up. With 32 seconds on the clock, Grant was able to get another goal, preventing us from going into OT. It was great to see the boys hard work pay off in such a tight game!



Our final game we played TRF Black. What a game it was! TRF had a great goaltender that required us to work a little harder to score. Our goaltenders Colin Trudeau and Tony Elbinger both played outstanding, making 37 saves between them! The team "heavy lifters" each did their part, but even more important was how much the rest of the team contributed to a great game that required us to go to overtime! TRF took home the win (7-6) in the sudden death OT.



Coach Benoit and Coach Perry would like to thank all that were involved with these boys this season, especially our CSC arena staff! Thanks for always being there and helping us out especially with a massive team of 16 players!!! Together we made "terrors on the ice and gentlemen off the ice"!



This weeks players of the week is the entire Squirt B Team. Congratulations boys you showed us what being a teammate is all about! We hope you made some great memories, we sure did!!! Thanks for a great year and each and every one of you should be proud of what you did as a team this year!! 6th place finish out of 13 district teams in the district tournament!! A district record of 14 wins/12 losses, an overall record of 25 wins and 14 losses! All those crushers must have done some good! Good job boys!!

10U

Last weekend the 10U’s traveled to Roseau for districts. We were a #3 seed of 7 teams for this tournament. In our first game Saturday, we played the Roseau B team. The girls came out strong and played hard for three periods. We won the game 7-1. Scoring for us were: Kira Daniels (3 goals), and with Adley Vigness, Alicia Bartrum, Katie Seaver and Hailey Fritz each scoring a goal. This was Alicia’s “first goal” to hockey. She was new to hockey this year and has made great strides in becoming a hockey player. In our second game we played the Roseau A team. Earlier this year we were beat by them 13-0. This game was evenly played by both teams. We were down 4-0 after the first period, with two of the goals being late in the period. The second period was scoreless. The third period both teams exchanged a pair of goals. We lost the game 6-2. This was probably the best game the girls played all year. Everyone was working hard against a very good team. Scoring in the game were Katie Seaver and Sydney McDonald. On Sunday we were playing for third place in the tournament. We played Thief River Falls for the third time of the year. In the first two games, we won both games by a goal. The first two periods were evenly played. We had a 2-1 lead going into the third period. Our girls came out strong scoring three straight goals. We won the game 5-1. Scoring for us were Sydney Mcdonald and Kira Daniels each with two goals and Katie Seaver with one goal. It was nice to take third place in our district tournament. The girls had a great year going 29-4-1. Everyone of the girls improved thru the season. Great job on the fun season girls!



12U

The 12UA team traveled to Greenway (Coleraine) for the 12U North District Tournament. They faced Grand Rapids-Greenway in their first game on Friday night. The Pirates started strong, scoring 2 goals in the first period and securing a 2-0 lead. Scoring were Ashlyn Bailey (assists to Georgia Sanders and Claire McDonald) and Hattie Weiland (assist to Kaylie Clauson). The 2nd period was very back and forth, and the Pirates were hoping to maintain the lead heading into the 3rd, however Grand Rapids had other plans. The Grand Rapids-Greenway team scored 3 quick goals in the final 3:07 of the 2nd period to take the lead 2-3. The 3rd period was very even play again, with a low amount of shots on net for both teams. With the final minute of play, it wasn’t looking good for the Pirates, but Kaylie Clauson (assists to Emma LaPlante and Addie Fee) was able to find the back of the net with just 34 seconds left in regulation. The teams went into a 10 minute overtime, which again was very back and forth. Pirate’s Addie Fee blocked a shot at the blue line and the bounce went her way, giving her a breakaway opportunity, and she secured the goal and win for the Pirates with just 44 seconds left in OT. Pirate goaltender, Natalie Longoria, had 16 saves on the game.



The girls faced Warroad in the 2nd game of the tournament, for their 3rd meeting of the year. Warroad had beat them both times in regular district match-up games, and the girls (and fans) were hoping for a different outcome in the region tournament. Both teams came ready to play, and the Pirate fans were on pins & needles yet again. There was no scoring in the 1st period. In the 2nd period, Pirate’s Ashlyn Bailey started off the scoring for both teams. Warroad would answer back with 2 goals, before Pirate’s Kaylie Clauson tied it up. Warroad was able to secure one more goal in the 2nd period, making it 2-3 heading into the 3rd period. Karena Longoria tied it up in the 3rd, but Warroad answered back to secure the lead again with the score being 3-4. Pirate’s Ashlyn Bailey was able to get a breakaway opportunity and score with just 4:23 left in the game, and the remainder of the period was very intense, but no goals were made, forcing yet another overtime. This time, the Pirates endured some heartbreak, as Warroad was able to secure the win with about 5 minutes left in OT, making the score 4-5 in Warroad’s favor. Pirate goalie for the game was Natalie Longoria, and shots/saves for the game are unavailable.



With one loss on the record for the weekend, the Pirates were in a must-win situation for their next game, and faced the Roseau Rams later in the day on Saturday. They had played twice in the regular season, and once at the district tournament, and had fallen to the Rams all three times. Roseau came out strong, and were able to outshoot the Pirates in all 3 periods. They scored first with just under 3 minutes left in the 1st period, and Pirate’s Ashlyn Bailey was able to tie it up with 25 seconds left in the period, making it 1-1 after the 1st period. Roseau scored 3 goals in the 2nd and 4 in the 3rd, to make the final score 1-8. Pirate goaltender had 27 saves on the game.



Two OT games in a district tournament is emotionally and physically draining for all, and they left it all in Greenway. It wasn’t the ending that the girls, coaches, and fans hoped for, but it was a good, hard-fought battle, and a wonderful season for the 12U girls. Great job ladies!

