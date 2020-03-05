Crookston Just Fox Kix competed at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in its second competition of the season.

Head coach Grace Espinoza called the competition the toughest that the team had been to yet. Furthermore, a number of dancers were out sick. Still, Crookston had plenty of success at the competition.

The Junior Hip Hop, Junior Jazz and Mini Kix teams all placed first, and the Junior Kix, Wee Hip Hop and Mini Hip Hop teams all took second. Middle Kix and Wee Kix were fourth, and Middle Hip Hop placed sixth.

