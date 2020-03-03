On Saturday, youth wrestlers from Crookston competed at tournaments in East Grand Forks and in Carrington, N.D.

In East Grand Forks, Henry Herberg placed first. Levi Kresl, Oliver Wallace and Robin Wittmayer placed second. Keith Fuller, Josiah Herberg and Jaron Knutson placed third. Greg Cano and Christopher Goodrich placed fourth.

In Carrington, Gavyn Hluchny and Casey Weiland both placed first.

