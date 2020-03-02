Crookston wrestling sent five athletes — Ethan Boll, Ethan Bowman, Zach Brown, Carter Coauette and Hunter Knutson — to the individual state tournament in St. Paul, which took place on Friday and Saturday.

Bowman, Coauette and Knutson were all eliminated on Friday without placing, leaving it to Brown and Boll to represent the Pirates on Saturday's final day of competition. Brown ended up placing fifth at 120 pounds, while Boll placed sixth at 182 pounds.

Brown, a junior in his third straight state tournament, was looking to build off a fourth-place finish at 113 pounds last year, and began Saturday morning with a chance to do so, after winning both his matches and qualifying for the semifinal round.

Brown's semifinal match against Brandon Ross of Caledonia went down to the wire. With the score tied 1-1, Ross scored a third-period takedown and held on to win, 3-1.

The wrestleback semifinals, against Long Prairie-Browerville's Justin Crandall, were scoreless until 11 seconds left in the third period, when Crandall nearly pinned Brown. Those two points were enough for a 2-0 win for Crandall, which sent Brown to the fifth-place match.

In the fifth-place match, Brown took on the tournament's No. 2 seed, Kelvin Andrade-Ponce of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. It was another tight match, with Brown beating Andrade-Ponce 6-5 to find the podium for a second straight year.

With the win, Brown ended his junior season with a record of 35-11.

Boll started Saturday in the hunt for a podium finish. He began that quest with a wrestleback match against Aidan Willard of Trinity School, winning by 7-4 decision and earn a semifinal rematch with Frazee's Brett Graham, who beat Boll in the section championship on Feb. 22.

Graham was once again victorious thanks to a third-period escape, which gave him a 4-3 win and sent Boll to the fifth-place match. There, Boll had another rematch, against Thomas Dineen of Benson.

Boll trailed 7-4 in the third period against Dineen, but Dineen pinned him in the third period to repeat his victory over Boll from Friday and take fifth place.

Boll finished his freshman season with a podium finish and a 39-8 record.

