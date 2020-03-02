Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis hosted two matches Fri., Feb. 28 and Sat., Feb. 29 at Choice Health and Fitness in Grand Forks, N.D, falling 6-0 to Winona State on Friday and 7-0 to Upper Iowa on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles fell to 0-9 on the season.

On Friday, the Warriors took the No. 1 doubles point, 6-0, against Latafale Niumeitolu (Fr.) and Ashley Smith (Sr.). Ashley Chomyn (Fr.) and Karli Renney (Jr.) fell 6-0 at No. 2 doubles as well.

All of the Golden Eagles’ singles players — Smith at No. 1, Niumeitolu at No. 2, Chomyn at No. 3, Renney at No. 4 and Samantha Hartung (Jr.) at No. 5 fell 6-0, 6-0.

On Saturday, UMC showed improvement in singles play, as Niumeitolu fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Chomyn fell 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Smith lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Renney fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 and Hartung was defeated 6-0, 6-0 at No. 5. The Golden Eagles lost at No. 6 singles by forfeit.

Smith and Niumeitolu fell 6-0 to the Peacocks at No. 1 doubles, and Chomyn and Hartung lost 6-0 at No. 2 singles. UMC dropped No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles will be off for most of the next month, before finishing the regular season in Bemidji with matches against Minnesota Duluth on Mar. 28 and St. Cloud State on Mar. 29.

