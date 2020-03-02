MITE BLUE: The Mite Blue had three ½ ice games over the weekend in the EGF Jamboree. The first game was a well-played game considering it was our first ½ ice game all year. In the end we ended up losing 3-2 against the Grand Forks Blues. Blair Johnson was our goalie and he did a good job keeping the puck out of the net, scoring for the Blue was Brodie Meyer with two goals. Our second game on Saturday was against the GF Jets. Brodie Meyer was our goalie and played a very good game, scoring for the Blue this game was Jacob Biermaier and Davin Janek to give us the 2-2 tie in a fast paced game. Our third and final game of the weekend was against the best team that we faced. The GF Stars gave us our first butt kicking of the year. We lost 9-2 with Jacob Biermaier as our goalie and he did a great job making some nice glove saves, scoring in the third game was Kegan Lessard and Blair Johnson.



Players of the Week: Brodie Meyer & Davin Janek

Brodie Meyer has really started to figure out the game of hockey and is learning to be more aggressive. Along with being aggressive he has a great back hand shot and is crashing the net for rebounds. Brodie scored two big goals on the weekend and did an amazing job as goalie as well. Keep working hard Brodie!



Davin Janek scored a big rebound goal in the second game Saturday when he crashed the net for a rebound to tie up the game. Davin has been working hard in practice and has started to play a better team game. He is working hard and has scored a couple goals the last couple weeks, and is also playing defense well too. Keep up the hard work Davin!



8U: The 8U player of the week is Harper Hann. Harper has made a lot of progress this year in her development. She brings a positive attitude to practice and games, and always has a smile on her face. Keep up the good work Harper!

SQUIRTS: On Friday, we played at home against EGF Black. We played a great game against the top team in our district, but came up short with a 9-13 loss.



Saturday Morning, we played Walker and played 3 solid periods of great hockey. The boys were passing great and skating hard both directions, and it paid off with 9 of the 13 skaters getting at least a goal or an assist. Final score was Crookston on top 12-5. Late Saturday afternoon, we traveled to Bagley and took on a very talented and extremely classy team. The first 2 periods Bagley came out ready to play and the boys in blue didn't play up to their potential. We hit the locker room at the end of the second with 13-1 on the scoreboard. The boy's decided they had had enough and were ready to play and played a great 3rd period! We were able to put 4 more points up in the 3rd and Bagley was only able to add 3. Final score 15-5.



On Sunday, we traveled to Fargo to take on the Angels for our last regular season game. The team had fun playing most of the game in the offensive zone, and were great teammates making by far the most passes in a game without question. The boys also played with great sportsmanship, and didn't let the Angels frustrations bother them. We closed out the regular season with a huge 18-0 win!



This last weekend we had 2 players really stand out, on and off the ice! We couldn't pick one so they will both get to be Player of the Week - Camren Duncan & Tony Elbinger.



Camren Duncan is a second year squirt, and he showed us a different side of himself this last weekend and it was very awesome to see, he gave it his all and he kept a positive attitude and was a great teammate. Camren works very hard, and is very passionate about the game. Congrats Camren, you really make it look easy out there! Keep up the hard work kid! You earned it!!



Tony Elbinger is also a second year squirt who really turned on his game and showed us what he could do!! Tony is one of our goalies and made alot of amazing saves this last weekend. If you ever hear our team take the ice, it is usually his voice that can be heard leading the chant that gets them all so fired up! Congrats Tony!! Everyone loves watching your lightning fast saves!! Keep doing what you've been doing! Ready Ready!!



We as coaches really put these 2 up to a challenge lately and they both stepped up!

They were terrors on the ice, gentlemen off the ice, and great teammates! To top it off, it looked like they both had a blast doing it so well!



10U: Last weekend we traveled to Grand Rapids for a tournament. Our first game was played Friday at 8:20 pm against Hibbing/Chisholm. From the drop of the puck we dominated the game. The girls were making some nice plays by passing the puck. Our defense played great only allowing Hibbing two shots on net. We won the game 7-0. Scoring for us were Adley Vigness (4 goals), Katie Seaver (2 goals) and Kira Daniels with a goal. Our second game we played Cloquet 10UB – Purple. Going into this game I knew we were going to have a very competitive game. Cloquet only had three losses on the year going into this tournament (two of the losses were to the Roseau 10UA team). The girls battled hard in this game. We had many opportunities and shots but we couldn’t find the back of the net. Cloquet’s goalie made some nice saves to keep their lead in the game. We lost the game 5-3. Scoring for us were Adley Vigness (2 goals) and Kira Daniels with a goal. In our third game of the tournament we played the White Bear Lake – Orange team. Like in our first game of the tournament, we controlled the play. We outshot WBL 39-1. We finished with a 10-0 win. Scoring for us were Kira Daniels (2 goals), Adley Vigness (2 goals), Sydey McDonald (2 goals), Peyton Demarais (2 goals), Rilynn Aubul and Hailey Fritz each scoring a goal. Our game on Sunday we played Shakopee. The girls game our buzzing and played well. The girls did a nice job crashing the net and picking up loose pucks. We had some goals off of these loose pucks. We won the game 6-3. Scoring for us were Kira Daniels (4 goals) with Adley Vigness and Aubrey Bartrum each with a goal. I am extremely proud of the girls in how they played this past weekend. We outworked each of the teams we played. It was a fun weekend with team bonding between and after games. Keep up the hard work girls.



12U: The 12U girls had a busy weekend at home this past weekend. Friday, 2/21, the 12UB team hosted West Fargo. The Pirates started out the first period strong, with Ashlyn Bailey scoring a breakaway goal. The Pirates moved the puck well, and another scoring opportunity was found when Emma LaPlante put a shot on net from the point that made it’s way in the net. She was assisted by her D partner Claire McDonald and Adelia Weiland. The Pirates led the game 2-0 after the 1st period. The Pirates started off scoring again in the 2nd period, with Logan Brekken burying a rebound that was generated by an Ashlyn Bailey breakaway. West Fargo would come back and score one on the powerplay, before Ashlyn would bury a breakaway goal herself. West Fargo came back and scored the next three goals of the period, making the game tied 4-4 with just under 2 minutes left in the period. Ashlyn Bailey would get her 3rd goal of the game with 17 seconds left in the 2nd period. She was assisted by Logan Brekken and Paige Abrahamson. The Pirates were up 5-4 heading into the 3rd period. West Fargo started out the 3rd period, scoring the game-tying goal making it 5-5. The Pirates answered back with 3 goals in the 3rd period. Scoring for the Pirates in the 3rd were Emma LaPlante (assist to Logan Brekken), Ashlyn Bailey, and Logan Brekken (assist to Hattie Weiland). The final score was 8-5, with the Pirates securing the win. Goaltender Julia Buhler had 21 saves on the game.



The 12UB team hosted Moorhead Orange on Saturday, 2/22, at noon. Moorhead scored 3 goals in the 1st period, and 1 in the 2nd period, making the score 0-4 heading into the 3rd period. They would score one more in the 3rd period, and the Pirates were able to answer with 2 goals in the 3rd as well, making the final score 2-5. Pirate goals were scored by Adelia Weiland (assists to Emmi Trostad & Claire McDonald) and Hattie Weiland. Pirate goalie, Julia Buhler, had 18 saves on the game.



The 12U team hosted Moorhead Black on Saturday, 2/22, at 3:30 p.m. Crookston started off the scoring with only 4:39 left in the 1st period, with a goal by Addie Fee (assisted by Alexa Bartrum). Moorhead answered back to tie the game 1-1 after the 1st period. In the 2nd period, Moorhead scored 2 goals in the first 5 minutes of play, and Crookston’s Kaylie Clauson (assist to Emmi Trostad) answered back with just over 5 minutes left in the period. Moorhead would score one more time in the 2nd period to make it 2-4 heading into the 3rd period. Moorhead scored quickly in the 3rd again, and Pirates Hattie Weiland (assist to Logan Brekken) would score the final Pirate goal, before Moorhead scored one more, to make the final score 3-6. Pirate’s netminder, Julia Buhler, had 22 saves on the game.



The final game of the weekend, and the season for the 12UB team, was held Saturday, 2/23. They hosted the Fargo Freeze Blue team. The Pirates played a good, hard game, and were able to secure a 4-0 win. They played aggressively and passed the puck well. Scoring for the Pirates were Logan Brekken (assist to Paige Abrahamson), Paige Abrahamson (assists to Hattie Weiland & Logan Brekken), Hattie Weiland (assist to Emma LaPlante) on a short-handed goal, and Emmi Trostad (assist to Ava Martin) on a power-play goal. Pirate goalie Julia Buhler secured the shut-out for the Pirates, with 4 saves on the game. What a great end to a great season, girls!



